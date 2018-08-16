Danny Cipriani charged with assaulting cop after boozy row

The English rugby union player was said to be on a pub crawl with his teammates from Gloucester RFC as part of the club’s pre-season tour.

LONDON - Danny Cipriani has been charged with common assault, larceny, resisting arrest and being disorderly on licensed premise after he got into a boozy row during a recent night out in Jersey.

The 30-year-old English rugby union player will appear in court on Thursday morning after he was arrested over a messy incident around 1 am outside The Little Drift nightclub in St Helier.

An eyewitness told The Sun Online: “Cipriani was in a row after a big disagreement with a burly bouncer. The player wanted to take his drink outside but wasn’t allowed. An argument broke out, and neither man backed down. Things turned nasty and there was a scuffle as the duo spilt out into the street. Cipriani, looking unsteady on his feet, was detained. Police were called straightaway.”

An insider explained: “The player was clearly sozzled and could be seen swaying around. He could clearly be heard saying, ‘These wrists are gold, loosen the cuffs’. It caused a bit of a laugh. When the police arrested him, he was very relaxed. St Helier is like a small village and nothing happens here without everyone knowing. A few clubbers who watched the drama were die-hard England fans. Even as Cipriani was taken away, people were asking if it meant the end of his international career.”

Cipriani was ushered into a police car and taken down to custody where he will remain until his appearance in court at 10 am on Thursday.

However, his boozy antics have left a dark cloud over the future of his sporting career as he was only welcomed back into the England team in June after he was dropped 10 years ago following a series of disciplinary issues.

Speaking of the tour in South Africa, Eddie Jones said of Cipriani: “If he’s a good character he could be in the team for a long time. If he’s a bad character, there’s always a plane back from Johannesburg.”