CT couple accused of scamming women online appear in court

They allegedly defrauded victims of more than R1 million.

CAPE TOWN - A couple who allegedly defrauded women through an online dating scam has appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court.

The Hawks arrested them on Tuesday.

They allegedly defrauded victims of more than a million rand.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said: “During the arrest, the team seized a vehicle, cell phones, bank cards and bank statements suspected to be the proceeds of crime. The case against the duo was postponed to 21 August 2018 for a bail application.”

In a separate matter, a man appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court this week for also allegedly defrauding victims through an online dating scam.

It's believed the 27-year-old is part of a syndicate operating in Cape Town.

The accused, Tochukwu Christopher Udeh, is expected to apply for bail when the case resumes later in August.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)