CT couple accused of scamming women online appear in court
They allegedly defrauded victims of more than R1 million.
CAPE TOWN - A couple who allegedly defrauded women through an online dating scam has appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court.
The Hawks arrested them on Tuesday.
They allegedly defrauded victims of more than a million rand.
Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said: “During the arrest, the team seized a vehicle, cell phones, bank cards and bank statements suspected to be the proceeds of crime. The case against the duo was postponed to 21 August 2018 for a bail application.”
In a separate matter, a man appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court this week for also allegedly defrauding victims through an online dating scam.
It's believed the 27-year-old is part of a syndicate operating in Cape Town.
The accused, Tochukwu Christopher Udeh, is expected to apply for bail when the case resumes later in August.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
People trapped inside burning building in Joburg CBD
-
FW de Klerk Foundation: Probe claims made in 'The lost boys of Bird Island'
-
Athol Trollip remains NMB mayor as no-confidence motion fails
-
Springs father found guilty of child abuse, rape, attempted murder
-
[WATCH LIVE] Linda 'ProKid' Mkhize's memorial service underway
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.