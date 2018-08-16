Cheque fraud syndicates target Eastern Cape schools

The Eastern Cape Education Department says two schools in Mbizana and one in Flagstaff have lost more than R320,000.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department has warned of cheque fraud syndicates targeting schools in Alfred Nzo.

Spokesperson Mali Mtima says the criminals are skilfully cloning school chequebooks and have been found to be conducting cellphone SIM card swaps of principals and school governing body finance committee members.

The Eastern Cape Education Department says the consequence of these illegal cellphone SIM card swaps is that criminals can validate cheques when banks undertake confirmation of these transactions.

Mtima says the department has identified that this scheme is only targeting First National Bank (FNB), and cheques have been cashed in a town on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

A further attempt to cash in at the FNB Sandton branch has resulted in an arrest.

He says the bank is committing to refund most of the money stolen.

Mtima says the department is urging school principals and business owners to exercise a high degree of caution in expediting school related transactions.

“The department urges all school governing body finance committee to be vigilant and continuously check their balances.”

The department says the matter is being investigated and has sent out a stern warning to the criminals.

