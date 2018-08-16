Cele reveals chain of corruption in SA criminal justice system
He revealed on Thursday five South African Police Service members were arrested within 24 hours this week in connection with cash-in-transit heists.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has told Parliament there is a chain of corruption that extends throughout the criminal justice system.
He revealed on Thursday that five South African Police Service (SAPS) members were arrested within 24 hours this week in connection with cash-in-transit heists.
Briefing Parliament's Police Committee, Cele did not give further details.
But he told MPs how criminals bragged about having bought everyone, from police officers to jail warders.
“They say they buy prosecutors, they buy magistrates and they buy judges. You see, it’s a question of crime running parallel to governance.”
Cele contrasted crime syndicates raking in millions from cash-in-transit heists to his own department having to cope with stretched budgets.
“The one guy was boasting. He said, ‘We don’t have a fiscus, we don’t have (an) auditor-general and we don’t budget. We just do things.’”
Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya told MPs that corruption in the criminal justice system is hampering efforts to tackle illegal mining, which he says poses a growing threat to the country’s security and the economy.
Lebeya says illicit mining hurts the legal mines and gives rise to other crimes, including illegal migration, human trafficking, child labour and smuggling, including firearms and explosives.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
[CARTOON] Flight of the SOEs
-
UCT acts against lecturer 'who thought of raping own toddler'
-
#RandReport: Rand slumps after Moody's warning, stocks tumble
-
Molefe: Unlawful, negligent behaviour from Transnet top execs won't be tolerated
-
Call for accountability as SA remembers Marikana massacre
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.