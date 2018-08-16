Popular Topics
Cango Caves reports almost R1m profit over 2017/2018 financial year

This is a huge about-turn for the municipal entity which has suffered severe losses since 2013.

FILE: A general view of the Cango Caves outside Oudtshoorn, Western Cape. Picture: @cangocaves/Facebook.com.
FILE: A general view of the Cango Caves outside Oudtshoorn, Western Cape. Picture: @cangocaves/Facebook.com.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Cango Caves outside Oudtshoorn has shown a profit of nearly R1 million over the 2017/2018 financial year.

This is a huge about-turn for the municipal entity which has suffered severe losses since 2013.

A progress report on the Cango Caves, handed to the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, revealed the site suffered a loss of over R850,000 for the 2013/2014 fiscal year.

During the following financial year, it registered losses of more than R2.9 million.

The Democratic Alliance celebrates this as a victory since taking over governance of the Klein Karoo town from the African National Congress in 2016.

The party’s Western Cape spokesperson Masizole Mnqasela says: “The report furthermore revealed that the caves recorded an increase in a number of international visitors, on our account the 60% of the total number of tourists in the area. Ultimately, the people of Oudtshoorn are the victors of the good news.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Popular in Local

Comments

