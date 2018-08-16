Call to recognise Lonmin workers’ plight on anniversary of Marikana massacre
Thirty-four mineworkers were killed by police on this day six years ago during a protracted wage strike.
MARIKANA - Miners in Marikana say more needs to be done at Lonmin to realise the plight of workers.
They say while they’ve received salary increases, their living conditions remain worrying.
A commemoration is being held for them in the North West town.
No political parties are on the official programme, which is being circulated on Thursday, including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
#MarikanaCommemoration Miners here in Marikana remember their 34 colleagues, who were killed by police in 2012. PP pic.twitter.com/yQj1qAkksA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018
It’s unclear whether EFF leader Julius Malema will be attending the commemoration as he did the previous years.
Meanwhile, singing and chanting can be heard as preparations continue for the Thursday’s event.
#MarikanaCommemoration people bussed in as preparations for the commencement of the Programme continues. PP pic.twitter.com/LwTJ08yW0g— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa will deliver the keynote address, while survivors of the massacre, as well as their families, will also give speeches.
The women in Marikana have also migrated from various regions in Southern Africa; some of the women married to the miners have followed them to Marikana, while others have come to Marikana in search of spouses or work. #AMCU #RememberMarikana #Marikana #JusticeForMarikana pic.twitter.com/0y1OD9D0b4— Amcu (@_AMCU) August 16, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
