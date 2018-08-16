Popular Topics
Call to recognise Lonmin workers’ plight on anniversary of Marikana massacre

Thirty-four mineworkers were killed by police on this day six years ago during a protracted wage strike.

FILE: A cross erected on the Koppie after the massacre as a symbol of the lives lost two years ago in Marikana. Picture: EWN.
FILE: A cross erected on the Koppie after the massacre as a symbol of the lives lost two years ago in Marikana. Picture: EWN.
15 minutes ago

MARIKANA - Miners in Marikana say more needs to be done at Lonmin to realise the plight of workers.

They say while they’ve received salary increases, their living conditions remain worrying.

Thirty-four mineworkers were killed by police on this day six years ago during a protracted wage strike.

A commemoration is being held for them in the North West town.

No political parties are on the official programme, which is being circulated on Thursday, including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

It’s unclear whether EFF leader Julius Malema will be attending the commemoration as he did the previous years.

Meanwhile, singing and chanting can be heard as preparations continue for the Thursday’s event.

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa will deliver the keynote address, while survivors of the massacre, as well as their families, will also give speeches.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

