Call for accountability as SA remembers Marikana massacre

JOHANNESBURG - Today marks exactly six years since the mass shooting in Marikana which stunned the world.

A total of 44 people were killed following days of violence during a protracted wage strike by workers at the Lonmin platinum mine in the North West.

Thirty-four miners were killed at the hands of police on this day. On the 16 August 2012, after 10 people had been killed, the then North West Police Commissioner, Zukiswa Mbombo, announced that the strike in Marikana must come to an end.

The widows of the mineworkers have only recently signed a loss of support settlement.

On Thursday, a number of events will be held in different parts of the country to commemorate those who lost their lives.

Meanwhile, civil rights organisation Right2Know has called for urgent action to be taken against those who had a hand in the Marikana massacre, saying that no one has been held accountable six years on.

Right2Know says it's shocking that no criminal charges have been laid against those implicated in the event after the Independent Police Investigative Directorate recommended that 71 police officers be charged.

Right2Know's Thami Nkosi explains: “This is a moment to pause and reflect on some of the things that went wrong. We need to have an honest conversation about what happened and what we did wrong. We need to call for accountability. It’s shocking that nobody has faced the music for what transpired in Marikana.”

