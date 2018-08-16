Brink withdrawn from Bok squad with knee injury

The Springbok management will not call up a replacement for the bruising blindside flanker, with the Springboks set to play Argentina on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Uncapped 24-year-old Lions flanker Cyle Brink has been withdrawn from the Springboks squad on Thursday after suffering a knee injury during training.

Brink was part of the Lions side that lost the Super Rugby Final against the Crusaders in Christchurch and was one of the star performers for the Johannesburg franchise throughout the season.

The Springbok management will not call up a replacement for the bruising blindside flanker, with the Springboks set to play Argentina in the opening game of the Rugby Championship at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.