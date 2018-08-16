Brink withdrawn from Bok squad with knee injury
JOHANNESBURG - Uncapped 24-year-old Lions flanker Cyle Brink has been withdrawn from the Springboks squad on Thursday after suffering a knee injury during training.
Brink was part of the Lions side that lost the Super Rugby Final against the Crusaders in Christchurch and was one of the star performers for the Johannesburg franchise throughout the season.
The Springbok management will not call up a replacement for the bruising blindside flanker, with the Springboks set to play Argentina in the opening game of the Rugby Championship at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.
News from the Bok camp - Cyle Brink (loose forward) was withdrawn from the squad on Thursday after suffering an injury to his right knee during training. No replacement will be called up for the uncapped 24-year-old. He will be further assessed by the Golden Lions medical staff. pic.twitter.com/V9l4TKAUTl— South African Rugby (@Springboks) August 16, 2018
