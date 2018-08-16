Black Sash in court to protect grant beneficiaries from exploitation

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

Black Sash in court to protect grant beneficiaries from exploitation

In 2017, the Gauteng High Court found in favour of Net1 after it challenged regulations by former Social Development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini, aimed at limiting deductions from social grants.

FILE: Pensioners queue outside of a supermarket in Mitchells Plain to collect their Sassa grants. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Pensioners queue outside of a supermarket in Mitchells Plain to collect their Sassa grants. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Black Sash is in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein on Thursday, to appeal a High Court ruling that allows deductions from social grants to service debt.

In 2017, the Gauteng High Court found in favour of the payment provider, Net1, after it challenged regulations by former Social Development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini, aimed at limiting deductions from social grants.

The Black Sash says the case is important because it wants to protect grant beneficiaries from exploitation.

In 2017, the Black Sash was refused an application to intervene as a friend of the court in the matter in which Net1 challenged the interpretation of the regulations on deductions from social grants.

It then approached the Supreme Court of Appeal.

While Net1 is expected to be phased out completely by the end of September, the Black Sash is on Thursday arguing that the case has far-reaching implications.

It says the state has a constitutional obligation to protect social grant beneficiaries from exploitation.

It is seeking an order from the court to force the Social Development Minister to amend the regulations introduced in 2016 to ensure social grants are not depleted to pay back debt.

The Black Sash says if the regulations are not amended, these practices will continue, and grant beneficiaries will be left vulnerable.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA