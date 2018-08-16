Black Sash in court to protect grant beneficiaries from exploitation
In 2017, the Gauteng High Court found in favour of Net1 after it challenged regulations by former Social Development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini, aimed at limiting deductions from social grants.
CAPE TOWN - The Black Sash is in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein on Thursday, to appeal a High Court ruling that allows deductions from social grants to service debt.
The Black Sash says the case is important because it wants to protect grant beneficiaries from exploitation.
In 2017, the Black Sash was refused an application to intervene as a friend of the court in the matter in which Net1 challenged the interpretation of the regulations on deductions from social grants.
It then approached the Supreme Court of Appeal.
While Net1 is expected to be phased out completely by the end of September, the Black Sash is on Thursday arguing that the case has far-reaching implications.
It says the state has a constitutional obligation to protect social grant beneficiaries from exploitation.
It is seeking an order from the court to force the Social Development Minister to amend the regulations introduced in 2016 to ensure social grants are not depleted to pay back debt.
The Black Sash says if the regulations are not amended, these practices will continue, and grant beneficiaries will be left vulnerable.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
