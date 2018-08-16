Bafana unmoved in latest Fifa rankings
Bafana Bafana are ranked 74th in the world in the latest Fifa rankings released by football’s governing body on Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana are ranked 74th in the world in the latest Fifa rankings released by the football’s governing body on Thursday morning.
Stuart Baxter’s men remain stagnant in the position and also remain 15th in Africa, with Tunisia the top side on the continent‚ followed by Senegal‚ DR Congo‚ Ghana and Morocco.
World Champions France top the standings while Belgium and Brazil are second and third respectively with losing finalists Croatia in fourth place.
NEW #FIFARanking— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) August 16, 2018
🇫🇷France move 🔝
🇭🇷Croatia up to 4⃣th
🇷🇺Russia biggest climbers 📈
More info ℹ️👉 https://t.co/HHIaQ9Rxrd pic.twitter.com/rU8HztDPKo
Popular in Sport
-
Schumacher not being moved from Switzerland to Mallorca
-
Willemse to make Bok debut from bench
-
Ozil resignation not in order, says Germany's Kroos
-
Kaizer Chiefs jersey internationally in demand after voted world’s best kit
-
Ronaldo raring to go as Serie A kicks off amid optimism
-
What Croatia’s president taught the world about leadership at the World Cup
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.