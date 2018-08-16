Bafana Bafana are ranked 74th in the world in the latest Fifa rankings released by football’s governing body on Thursday morning.

Stuart Baxter’s men remain stagnant in the position and also remain 15th in Africa, with Tunisia the top side on the continent‚ followed by Senegal‚ DR Congo‚ Ghana and Morocco.

World Champions France top the standings while Belgium and Brazil are second and third respectively with losing finalists Croatia in fourth place.