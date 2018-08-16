Popular Topics
Athol Trollip remains NMB mayor as no-confidence motion fails

The ANC, EFF and other parties tried to bring a fresh no-confidence motion against Athol Trollip and some of his colleagues today.

FILE: Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Mayor Athol Trollip. Picture: EWN
FILE: Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Mayor Athol Trollip. Picture: EWN
58 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Another bid by a group of opposition parties in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to vote the mayor out of power has hit a snag.

The ANC, EFF and other parties tried to bring a fresh no-confidence motion against Athol Trollip and some of his colleagues on Thursday.

However, a number of councillors walked out.

Trollip's job as mayor may be safe for now, thanks in part to an about-turn by the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

At a briefing this morning, PA councillor Marlon Daniels apologised to residents, saying that the party revisited its initial decision to back the no-confidence motion.

The DA still enjoys support from the likes of Cope and the ACDP, and now the PA.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom lashed parties who are doggedly trying to force Trollip out, saying they have no interest in serving the people.

A Cope council member described the motion and the parties that backed it as pathetic and immature.

But a UDM official insists this isn't the end of it.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

