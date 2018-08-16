Arrests welcomed in murder probe of Knysna councillor Victor Molosi

There's been another breakthrough in the investigation into his killing with the arrest of four more suspects, bringing to five the number of people taken into custody for the murder.

CAPE TOWN - Suspicions that the murder of a Knysna councillor could've been politically motivated have all but been confirmed with the arrest of a fellow councillor.

Victor Molosi was shot dead outside his home last month. There's been another breakthrough in the investigation into his killing with the arrest of four more suspects, bringing to five the number of people taken into custody for the murder.

Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse has welcomed the arrests in connection with Victor Molosi’s murder.

“We are shocked to hear that a councillor has been implicated and we’ll await the court hearings.”

The ANC says it trusts the justice system and has commended the SAPS for its work.

Spokesperson Lionel Adendorf says: “We commend the swift response by police because this has taken only a few weeks.”

The suspects face murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges and will appear in the Knysna magistrates court on Thursday.

