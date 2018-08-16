ANC believes no confidence motion against NMB Mayor Athol Trollip will pass
The ANC, EFF, UDM, AIC and PA are standing together against Athol Trollip yet again to get him and Jonathan Lawack out.
CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth's mayor and the city's council Speaker will face a motion of no confidence on Thursday.
The ANC, EFF, UDM, AIC and PA are standing together against Athol Trollip yet again to get him and Jonathan Lawack out.
Trollip will today find out if he stays on as executive mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.
In May, council erupted into chaos when members stormed out of chambers.
Councillors couldn’t vote on a motion of no confidence against the mayor due to a lack of numbers.
The ANC remains confident that the motions against the mayor and Speaker, Johnathan Lawack, will pass.
ANC councillor Andile Lungisa says: “We are supporting the motions which was submitted by all opposing parties, including the ANC, EFF, UDM, AIC AND PA.”
Opposition parties need 61 votes to oust Trollip.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC: Marikana massacre should never have happened
-
We are not racist, says new political party
-
Tshwane City Manager Mosola defends awarding of tender to GladAfrica
-
'I've got nothing to hide'
-
Arrests welcomed in murder probe of Knysna councillor Victor Molosi
-
Hawks: Over 130 witness statements obtained in Estina probe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.