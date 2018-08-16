ANC believes no confidence motion against NMB Mayor Athol Trollip will pass

The ANC, EFF, UDM, AIC and PA are standing together against Athol Trollip yet again to get him and Jonathan Lawack out.

CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth's mayor and the city's council Speaker will face a motion of no confidence on Thursday.

Trollip will today find out if he stays on as executive mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

In May, council erupted into chaos when members stormed out of chambers.

Councillors couldn’t vote on a motion of no confidence against the mayor due to a lack of numbers.

The ANC remains confident that the motions against the mayor and Speaker, Johnathan Lawack, will pass.

ANC councillor Andile Lungisa says: “We are supporting the motions which was submitted by all opposing parties, including the ANC, EFF, UDM, AIC AND PA.”

Opposition parties need 61 votes to oust Trollip.

