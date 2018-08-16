7 injured in Langlaagte factory fire

It's understood paramedics arrived on the scene to find several people gathered outside the building.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people were left injured on Wednesday afternoon following a fire at a factory on Planet Avenue in Langlaagte, Johannesburg.

According to paramedics, they arrived at the scene to find several people gathered outside the building. The fire had already been extinguished when paramedics arrived on the scene.

ER24 paramedics said in a statement: “Paramedics assessed the patients and found that seven people had sustained minor burn injuries and mild smoke inhalation. The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to a nearby private hospital for further treatment.”

Details surrounding the incident are not yet known but authorities were on the scene for further investigations.