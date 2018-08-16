7 injured in Langlaagte factory fire
It's understood paramedics arrived on the scene to find several people gathered outside the building.
JOHANNESBURG - Seven people were left injured on Wednesday afternoon following a fire at a factory on Planet Avenue in Langlaagte, Johannesburg.
According to paramedics, they arrived at the scene to find several people gathered outside the building. The fire had already been extinguished when paramedics arrived on the scene.
ER24 paramedics said in a statement: “Paramedics assessed the patients and found that seven people had sustained minor burn injuries and mild smoke inhalation. The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to a nearby private hospital for further treatment.”
Details surrounding the incident are not yet known but authorities were on the scene for further investigations.
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
People trapped inside burning building in Joburg CBD
-
FW de Klerk Foundation: Probe claims made in 'The lost boys of Bird Island'
-
Athol Trollip remains NMB mayor as no-confidence motion fails
-
Search for missing CT mother & her child (3) continues
-
Ramaphosa agrees to set up inquiry into PIC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.