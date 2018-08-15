Zanu-PF files legal papers in response to MDC Alliance poll results challenge

Zanu-PF is arguing that the main opposition has no grounds to challenge president-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa's victory.

HARARE – Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF has filed legal papers responding to the MDC Alliance's challenge of the recent election results.

The MDC approached the constitutional court earlier this month after claiming that Mnangagwa had stolen the election with help from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Zanu-PF is also questioning why the opposition hasn’t asked for the ballot to be opened and recounted.

Speaking to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) earlier on Wednesday, Zanu-PF spokesperson Paul Mangwana said they have a watertight case and can have the MDC petition struck off the roll.

“Our papers are clearly showing that, one, the MDC Alliance has not complied with the rules of court and also that they do not have a case on merit.

“And the rest we will leave to the judges to make the conclusion. But as far as we’re concerned, we’ve a very good case.”