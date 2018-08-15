Popular Topics
Who will come out victorious? Survivor SA's top 3 get candid on eve of finale

They spent 39 days sleeping in the sand, eating rice, shivering through storms, and surviving backstabbing from their teammates.

survivor-sa-top-3-screenshot-mnet-imagejpg
survivor-sa-top-3-screenshot-mnet-imagejpg
2 hours ago

On Thursday night viewers will learn which of the final three contestants walks away with R1 million and the title of Survivor South Africa Philippines.

Read: Survivor finale comes to CPT for the first time ever!

They spent 39 days sleeping in the sand, eating rice, shivering through storms, and surviving backstabbing from their teammates.

Annalize Sainsbury, Tom Swartz, and CapeTalk's very own Jeanne Michel joined Pippa Hudson in studio on the eve of the Survivor SA finale.

Read more: CapeTalk's own Jeanne Michel makes SurvivorSA top 3

The trio spoke about being in the public eye, having to keep the outcome secret, and the challenges they face on the island.

Thumbnail image: Screenshot taken from M-Net website.

**Listen to the conversation during The Pippa Hudson Show: **

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Who will come out victorious? Survivor SA's top 3 get candid on eve of finale

