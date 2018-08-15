Who will come out victorious? Survivor SA's top 3 get candid on eve of finale
They spent 39 days sleeping in the sand, eating rice, shivering through storms, and surviving backstabbing from their teammates.
On Thursday night viewers will learn which of the final three contestants walks away with R1 million and the title of Survivor South Africa Philippines.
Annalize Sainsbury, Tom Swartz, and CapeTalk's very own Jeanne Michel joined Pippa Hudson in studio on the eve of the Survivor SA finale.
The trio spoke about being in the public eye, having to keep the outcome secret, and the challenges they face on the island.
Outwit, outplay and outlast >We got the @Survivor_SA final 3 in studio on the nerves, being so close to the R1-million prize and the upcoming finale tomorrow night https://t.co/nfsg1ZJDrg #SurvivorSA Who do you think will take the title? pic.twitter.com/rFC9LiVe1S— CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) August 15, 2018
Thumbnail image: Screenshot taken from M-Net website.
**Listen to the conversation during The Pippa Hudson Show: **
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Who will come out victorious? Survivor SA's top 3 get candid on eve of finale
