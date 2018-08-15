‘We want to name & shame perpetrators of taxi violence’
Santaco President Phillip Taaibosch feels this could assist authorities and the industry with efforts to put an end to the ongoing violence.
CAPE TOWN - The country’s volatile minibus taxi industry has come under the spotlight in Parliament on Wednesday.
Members of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) have briefed Parliament’s Police Committee on the state of the industry, as well as the ongoing taxi violence in certain parts of the country.
In July, 12 taxi operators were shot dead in an ambush in KwaZulu-Natal.
Santaco President Phillip Taaibosch says the industry wants to name and shame the perpetrators of taxi violence.
He feels this could assist authorities and the industry with efforts to put an end to the ongoing violence.
But Taaibosch says nothing will be possible without government assistance.
“We believe that if we were to be serious about eradicating violence in the industry, the government should seriously support us.”
Cosatu’s parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks says the industry is too critical to the lives of South Africans for it to be ignored.
“Most workers depend upon taxis to get to work, home and so on. So, it’s not only any sector of the economy, we can’t afford to be in chaos.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Hawks: Over 130 witness statements obtained in Estina probe
-
#Marikana: Who should be charged for the massacre?
-
Cele: Police had nothing to do with Duduzane Zuma’s leg-shackles
-
MPs hear of Gupta wedding invite competition, donations to NW schools
-
'I've got nothing to hide'
-
DA: Silas Ramaite not the right choice to be acting NPA head
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.