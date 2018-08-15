‘We want to name & shame perpetrators of taxi violence’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

‘We want to name & shame perpetrators of taxi violence’

Santaco President Phillip Taaibosch feels this could assist authorities and the industry with efforts to put an end to the ongoing violence.

FILE: Twelve people were killed in a shooting incident in KwaZulu-Natal on 22 July. Picture: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter.
FILE: Twelve people were killed in a shooting incident in KwaZulu-Natal on 22 July. Picture: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter.
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The country’s volatile minibus taxi industry has come under the spotlight in Parliament on Wednesday.

Members of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) have briefed Parliament’s Police Committee on the state of the industry, as well as the ongoing taxi violence in certain parts of the country.

In July, 12 taxi operators were shot dead in an ambush in KwaZulu-Natal.

Santaco President Phillip Taaibosch says the industry wants to name and shame the perpetrators of taxi violence.

He feels this could assist authorities and the industry with efforts to put an end to the ongoing violence.

But Taaibosch says nothing will be possible without government assistance.

“We believe that if we were to be serious about eradicating violence in the industry, the government should seriously support us.”

Cosatu’s parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks says the industry is too critical to the lives of South Africans for it to be ignored.

“Most workers depend upon taxis to get to work, home and so on. So, it’s not only any sector of the economy, we can’t afford to be in chaos.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA