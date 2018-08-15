‘We want to name & shame perpetrators of taxi violence’

CAPE TOWN - The country’s volatile minibus taxi industry has come under the spotlight in Parliament on Wednesday.

Members of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) have briefed Parliament’s Police Committee on the state of the industry, as well as the ongoing taxi violence in certain parts of the country.

In July, 12 taxi operators were shot dead in an ambush in KwaZulu-Natal.

Santaco President Phillip Taaibosch says the industry wants to name and shame the perpetrators of taxi violence.

He feels this could assist authorities and the industry with efforts to put an end to the ongoing violence.

But Taaibosch says nothing will be possible without government assistance.

“We believe that if we were to be serious about eradicating violence in the industry, the government should seriously support us.”

Cosatu’s parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks says the industry is too critical to the lives of South Africans for it to be ignored.

“Most workers depend upon taxis to get to work, home and so on. So, it’s not only any sector of the economy, we can’t afford to be in chaos.”

