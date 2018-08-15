WCED concerned by alleged learner abductions

The two learners, who have since returned to their schools, were allegedly taken in separate incidents in the Zonnebloem area over the past two weeks.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has raised serious concern over learner abductions.

Two learners were allegedly taken in separate incidents in the Zonnebloem area over the past two weeks.

The spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, Jessica Shelver, says learners are reportedly being drugged and abducted while travelling to and from school.

The department says one learner is from a primary school, while the other attends schooling at an independent high school in the Zonnebloem area.

Shelver says the primary school learner was dropped off on a street in the city and managed to find her way to people she knew.

The high school pupil was dropped off in Durbanville.

Both learners are now back at school.

Shelver adds the department has reported the incidents to the police.

“Our district social worker has issued a communication to the schools in the area. This is, obviously, a source of concern. We’ve not had reports of this happening in any other area, at this stage.”

The department has asked the police to increase visibility in the Zonnebloem area and it will place the cases on its Watching Brief system to monitor progress.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)