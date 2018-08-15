UKZN & UWC search for first points in round 4 of Varsity Football

Round four of Varsity Football kicks off in Durban on Thursday evening when University of KwaZulu-Natal host University of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Round four of Varsity Football kicks off in Durban on Thursday evening when University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) host University of Johannesburg (UJ).

The Johannesburg team go in search of a win which will put them in the running for a top-four finish a semifinal berth.

Meanwhile, UKZN need to avoid defeat to get their first points on the board in their maiden season of Varsity Football.

UJ come off a 2-1 win against Johannesburg rival Wits University whilst UKZN come off their loss to Tuks last week.

UKZN captain Nqubeko Dlamini believes his side has UJ’s number heading into the clash.

“It’s going to be a good game of football given the fact that in the last two years, UJ have failed to beat UKZN. They recently lost to us in the USSA tournament in July so UJ have got a point to prove.”

TUT have shown no signs of travel fatigue so far this season – and will be hoping to continue that form when they take on North West University (NWU) in Mahikeng.

NWU have not dropped points this season so far and will arguably face their hardest challenge yet in the form of TUT.

The boys from Tshwane have the chance to go top if they grab all three points and if other results go their way.

In the Gauteng derby and EWN Sport Pitchside Podcast feature game, Wits host Tuks at the Wits stadium.

Wits go into the game off their first loss of the season whilst Tuks go into the game off a 2-0 win away at UKZN. Both teams need a win at the halfway mark of the round robin stage.

Wits captain Mahle Mtabane is adamant that playing in front of their home crowd puts his side in a good position to rally against the Pretoria giants.

“This game is all about bouncing back and making sure that we put ourselves in a good position for the semifinals. We’ll be back at home so it’s important for us to play good football which will give us a good result in front of our fans because these upcoming games are vital for our campaign.”

Mtabane conceded that Tuks will be a tough team to play but that if they stick to the game plan, they should come out with the win.

“It won’t be a walk in the park, Tuks never allow that against anyone, so it’s all in our hands. I honestly feel if we put in a good shift, then we will come out with a positive result."

In a game that sees the University of the Western Cape (UWC) needing their first points of the season and the University of Limpopo (UL) going in with everything to gain and nothing to lose – fans can expect exciting football.

UWC will be wary of conceding early and slipping up against UL who’ll be throwing everything at the Cape Town side.

UWC still have a chance at a semi-final spot but will need nothing short of three points on Thursday evening against UL.

Ahmed Kajee and Michael Pedro’s Predictions:

UKZN 1-2 UJ

NWU 1-2 TUT

Wits 1-1 Tuks

UWC 2-0 UL

Kick-off times (CAT):

UKZN v UJ 16h00 - TV (SS: 204/210)

NWU v TUT 18:15 – TV (SS: 204/210)

Wits v Tuks 18:30

UWC v UL 18:30

