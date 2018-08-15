UCT acts against lecture 'who thought of raping own toddler'

Arthur Mabentsela is facing disciplinary action after admitting to have wanted to rape and kill his two-year-old daughter while suffering from depression.

CAPE TOWN – The University of Cape Town (UCT) has taken action against a lecturer who claims to have considered raping his toddler.

Arthur Mabentsela is facing disciplinary action after he made allegedly sexist and criminally disturbing posts on Facebook in which he, among other things, admits to have wanted to rape and kill his two-year-old daughter while suffering from depression.

In the social media rant, Mabentsela also berated female students for not being attracted to nerds at school.

The university says it has distanced itself from the content of the posts.

The institution's Elijah Moholola says Mabentsela has also been pulled from teaching duty pending the hearing outcomes.

“Once the matter was brought to our attention as per employee relations legislation as well as UCT’s own internal human resources policies, we set up a process that is known as the pre-suspension hearing out of that we determine whether a suspension is going to be instituted or not.”

