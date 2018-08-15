Tshwane City Manager Mosola defends awarding of tender to GladAfrica

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

Tshwane City Manager Mosola defends awarding of tender to GladAfrica

The ANC in Tshwane has called on Mayor Solly Msimanga to suspend Moeketsi pending the outcome of a forensic investigation.

FILE: City of Tshwane Manager Moeketsi Mosola. Picture: tshwane.gov.za
FILE: City of Tshwane Manager Moeketsi Mosola. Picture: tshwane.gov.za
36 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Tshwane City Manager Moeketsi Mosola has defended the awarding of a multi-billion-rand project management tender, saying it was done within the regulations and the law and was also supported by a legal opinion.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane has called on Mayor Solly Msimanga to suspend Mosola pending the outcome of a forensic investigation.

The case relates to the appointment of engineering consultancy GladAfrica, which has reportedly received projects worth an estimated R12 billion and commissions worth tens of millions.

Mosola has opened his books and set out a comprehensive timeline of what processes were followed and who exactly signed off on the deal with GladAfrica.

He says the intention was to appoint a single service provider with project management skills to address the shortcomings identified by the Auditor General.

Among the issues were projects stalling, projects running out of budgets and others simply not being completed.

Msimanga has already initiated an investigation, saying he takes the allegation very seriously.

Meanwhile, the ANC has called for Mosola’s head, saying GladAfrica is milking the city of millions, which were earmarked for infrastructure development.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA