Tshwane City Manager Mosola defends awarding of tender to GladAfrica
The ANC in Tshwane has called on Mayor Solly Msimanga to suspend Moeketsi pending the outcome of a forensic investigation.
PRETORIA - Tshwane City Manager Moeketsi Mosola has defended the awarding of a multi-billion-rand project management tender, saying it was done within the regulations and the law and was also supported by a legal opinion.
The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane has called on Mayor Solly Msimanga to suspend Mosola pending the outcome of a forensic investigation.
The case relates to the appointment of engineering consultancy GladAfrica, which has reportedly received projects worth an estimated R12 billion and commissions worth tens of millions.
Mosola has opened his books and set out a comprehensive timeline of what processes were followed and who exactly signed off on the deal with GladAfrica.
He says the intention was to appoint a single service provider with project management skills to address the shortcomings identified by the Auditor General.
Among the issues were projects stalling, projects running out of budgets and others simply not being completed.
Msimanga has already initiated an investigation, saying he takes the allegation very seriously.
Meanwhile, the ANC has called for Mosola’s head, saying GladAfrica is milking the city of millions, which were earmarked for infrastructure development.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
