Taylor Swift thanks fans for support during sexual assault lawsuit

The 28-year-old singer launched a lawsuit against the former radio DJ in August 2017, alleging that she'd been groped by him at an event, and Swift has thanked her fans for helping her through a "really, really horrible" time in her life.

Speaking during her Reputation concert at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday (14.08.18), a visibly emotional Swift - who won the case - shared: "Looking back, this exact day a year ago, I was not playing a sold-out stadium in Tampa, I was in a courtroom in Denver, Colorado. I was there for a sexual assault case and this day a year ago was the day the jury sided in my favour and said that they believed me."

Swift subsequently expressed sympathy for those people whose allegations haven't been believed, while she also hailed her fan base for helping her through such an unpleasant experience.

She said: "I just think about all the people that weren't believed, or the people who haven't been believed, or the people who are afraid to speak up because they don't think they will be believed.

"And I just want to say that I'm sorry to everyone who ever wasn't believed because I don't know what turn my life would have taken if people hadn't believed in me when I said that something happened. I just wanted to say that we have so, so, so much further to go and I'm grateful to you guys for being there for me during what was a really, really horrible part of my life."

Swift later admitted she was struggling to keep her emotions in check while she discussed the issue.

She added: "You guys have seen me going through so many ups and downs in my life, just due to the public nature of the way my life is.

"I just want to say I'm so happy to see you and to have you and to know you through the ups and the downs of my life. So, thank you for everything. Sorry, I just haven't really talked about it and I'm just really not composed at all."