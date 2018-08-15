Tau loaned out to Belgium club

The 24-year-old joined the English Premier League club last month from Mamelodi Sundowns for an undisclosed fee.

CAPE TOWN - Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed South African striker Percy Tau has joined second division Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old joined the English Premier League club last month from Mamelodi Sundowns for an undisclosed fee, with the plan for him to be loaned out by the club because of possible work permit difficulties.

Brighton’s Development pathway manager David Weir said: “Percy is a talent we have brought to the club for the future, and this loan allows him to play regular senior football here in Europe. It is a significant investment for us, and we will be closely watching his progress with Union and monitoring his development over the season.”

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise is one of the most successful in the history of Belgian football. The club won 11 league titles between 1904 and 1935, making it the most successful Belgian club before World War Two.

Tau began his career with South African Premier Soccer League side Mamelodi Sundowns. He spent a season with Witbank Spurs in 2015/16, before returning to Sundowns in 2016.

He has won the South African title three times, twice with Sundowns in 2014 and 2018, and with Spurs in 2016. He’s also won the African Champions League with Spurs and the South African Super Cup with Sundowns in 2017.

Percy has also made 10 international appearances for South Africa, scoring five goals, and was the country’s player of the season in 2017/18.