Suspected Khayelitsha serial rapist on trial

CAPE TOWN - As crimes against women and children continue to be thrust into the spotlight in the Western Cape, a suspected serial rapist who operated in the Khayelitsha area is on trial.

Aviwe Hoya allegedly raped five schoolgirls in Kuyasa, Harare.

The attacks occurred between 2011 and 2012.

The State says forensic evidence links Hoya to the sexual attacks on the five schoolgirls.

In September 2011, Hoya allegedly approached a 13-year-old girl while she was on her way to school.

It’s claimed he threatened the teenager at knifepoint, demanded her earrings and forced her to walk with him to a field where he’s believed to have raped her.

Eight months later, using the same modus operandi, he allegedly accosted another a 13-year-old schoolgirl while she was making her way from school and allegedly raped her in nearby toilets.

A few weeks later, a 16-year-old schoolgirl allegedly fell prey to the same attacker.

Hoya is also accused of having raped a 10-year-old girl in June 2012.

In August of that year, an 18-year-old schoolgirl was also threatened at knifepoint and raped allegedly by Hoya.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)