Suspected Khayelitsha serial rapist on trial
The State says forensic evidence links Aviwe Hoya to the sexual attacks on the five schoolgirls.
CAPE TOWN - As crimes against women and children continue to be thrust into the spotlight in the Western Cape, a suspected serial rapist who operated in the Khayelitsha area is on trial.
Aviwe Hoya allegedly raped five schoolgirls in Kuyasa, Harare.
The attacks occurred between 2011 and 2012.
The State says forensic evidence links Hoya to the sexual attacks on the five schoolgirls.
In September 2011, Hoya allegedly approached a 13-year-old girl while she was on her way to school.
It’s claimed he threatened the teenager at knifepoint, demanded her earrings and forced her to walk with him to a field where he’s believed to have raped her.
Eight months later, using the same modus operandi, he allegedly accosted another a 13-year-old schoolgirl while she was making her way from school and allegedly raped her in nearby toilets.
A few weeks later, a 16-year-old schoolgirl allegedly fell prey to the same attacker.
Hoya is also accused of having raped a 10-year-old girl in June 2012.
In August of that year, an 18-year-old schoolgirl was also threatened at knifepoint and raped allegedly by Hoya.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
5 cops arrested in connection with cash heists - Cele
-
Cele: Police had nothing to do with Duduzane Zuma’s leg-shackles
-
Hawks: Over 130 witness statements obtained in Estina probe
-
Tshwane City Manager Mosola defends awarding of tender to GladAfrica
-
MPs hear of Gupta wedding invite competition, donations to NW schools
-
DA: Silas Ramaite not the right choice to be acting NPA head
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.