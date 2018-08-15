Step down or be kicked out - Nehawu tells NSFAS CEO Zwane
The union wrote a formal letter to Steven Zwane on Sunday giving him an ultimate to vacate office by Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Steven Zwane was hired illegitimately and he should step down.
The union wrote a formal letter to Zwane on Sunday giving him an ultimatum to vacate office by Thursday.
Nehawu’s Khaya Xaba says if he doesn't resign, it will picket outside the financial aid's offices until he quits.
NSFAS has been thrust to the spotlight recently with its chairman Sizwe Nxasana walking out amidst challenges of funding at the scheme.
Xaba says for change to take place at NSFAS, Zwane should leave office.
“If it doesn’t happen, we are going there on Friday to remove him by force. This Friday we are there at NSFAS, we have a members meeting at 10 am and we’ll brief members whether he’s resigned or not. And if he has not resigned, then we will start with the picketing and we’ll go to the office and remove him.”
‘STATE OF COLLAPSE’
Nehawu says NSFAS’s leadership has driven the scheme in a state of collapse.
Xaba says both men [Zwane and Nxasana] have failed students and the country at large.
Xaba is accusing Zwane of being hired illegitimately and accuses him of nepotism.
He says someone with integrity should step in.
“In essence, both Mr Zwane and Nxasana have failed the students and the country at large. That’s why we feel they should not be there. We need people who’ll be preoccupied with ensuring that NSFAS does what it needs to do.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
5 cops arrested in connection with cash heists - Cele
-
Cele: Police had nothing to do with Duduzane Zuma’s leg-shackles
-
MPs hear of Gupta wedding invite competition, donations to NW schools
-
DA: Silas Ramaite not the right choice to be acting NPA head
-
'I've got nothing to hide'
-
Tshwane City Manager Mosola defends awarding of tender to GladAfrica
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.