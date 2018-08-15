Step down or be kicked out - Nehawu tells NSFAS CEO Zwane

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Steven Zwane was hired illegitimately and he should step down.

The union wrote a formal letter to Zwane on Sunday giving him an ultimatum to vacate office by Thursday.

Nehawu’s Khaya Xaba says if he doesn't resign, it will picket outside the financial aid's offices until he quits.

NSFAS has been thrust to the spotlight recently with its chairman Sizwe Nxasana walking out amidst challenges of funding at the scheme.

Xaba says for change to take place at NSFAS, Zwane should leave office.

“If it doesn’t happen, we are going there on Friday to remove him by force. This Friday we are there at NSFAS, we have a members meeting at 10 am and we’ll brief members whether he’s resigned or not. And if he has not resigned, then we will start with the picketing and we’ll go to the office and remove him.”

‘STATE OF COLLAPSE’

Nehawu says NSFAS’s leadership has driven the scheme in a state of collapse.

Xaba says both men [Zwane and Nxasana] have failed students and the country at large.

Xaba is accusing Zwane of being hired illegitimately and accuses him of nepotism.

He says someone with integrity should step in.

“In essence, both Mr Zwane and Nxasana have failed the students and the country at large. That’s why we feel they should not be there. We need people who’ll be preoccupied with ensuring that NSFAS does what it needs to do.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)