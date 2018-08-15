[UPDATE] At least 35 people killed in Genoa bridge collapse - Italian police
A 50-metre high section of the Morandi bridge, including a tower that anchored several stays, crashed down with as many as 35 vehicles driving on it on Tuesday.
MILAN - At least 35 people were killed when a bridge collapsed in the Italian port city of Genoa, police said on Wednesday after firemen worked through the night looking for any survivors buried under the rubble.
“The latest official number is 35 but we can’t rule out it could rise further,” a spokesperson for the police in Genoa said.
A 50-metre (160-foot) high section of the Morandi bridge, including a tower that anchored several stays, crashed down with as many as 35 vehicles driving on it on Tuesday. Huge slabs of reinforced concrete plunged onto two warehouses, train tracks and a riverbed.
Popular in World
-
In first, transgender woman wins Democratic nomination for Vermont governor
-
British actress can sue Weinstein for sex trafficking: US judge
-
The most and least liveable cities in the world
-
Source: Death toll in Genoa bridge collapse rises to 35
-
Turkey’s lira steadies amid Erdogan’s move to boycott US electronic products
-
Musk bid for Tesla: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.