SA Express to operate limited service after being grounded

Two routes will initially be flown using only nine of the airline's 22 aircraft.

CAPE TOWN - SA Express might be ready to take to the sky next week, but its operations will be limited.

The airline was grounded in May over safety concerns.

On Wednesday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said he hopes to have a plan within the next two months as to how to merge the struggling airline with the equally ailing national carrier South African Airways (SAA) and low-cost airline Mango.

The first step of merging SAA and SA Express has been returning SAA to Gordhan's portfolio, from the Finance ministry.

He says the intervention team to get SA Express flying again has truly embodied the spirit of Thuma Mina.

A corporate seconded a senior executive with aviation experience to the airline for free for six weeks.

The acting CEO Siza Mzimela also offered her services free of charge.

But despite a government guarantee of R1.74 billion, the airline is still facing serious liquidity and solvency problems.

Gordhan says the extent of the rot at the struggling airline is also yet to be fully uncovered.

“There's been a high level of corruption, dubious contracts that have been signed in terms of fuel, baggage, acquisition of parts, and it involves both officials in SA Express with the private sector as well.”

Gordhan says he's expecting the SA Express board to provide him with a bankable business model for commercial recovery and long-term sustainability.

