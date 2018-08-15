Robert Sobukwe's wife, Zondeni, dies at 91

The 91-year-old, who was the wife of the late struggle veteran and founder of the PAC, passed away in the Western Cape in the early hours of this morning following a long illness.

JOHANNESBURG – Robert Sobukwe's widow Zondeni Sobukwe has died.

The Robert Sobukwe Trust's Cunningham Ncukana says: “For now, it is to inform the nation that the wife one of the greatest leaders of our struggle Robert Mangaliso Sobokwe has passed away and that the family will deal with the matter and will inform the public.”