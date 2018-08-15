Popular Topics
Robert Sobukwe's wife, Zondeni, dies at 91

The 91-year-old, who was the wife of the late struggle veteran and founder of the PAC, passed away in the Western Cape in the early hours of this morning following a long illness.

Zondeni Sobukwe (left) the widow of anti-apartheid activist Robert Sobukwe. Picture: @Sobukwe_Trust/Twitter
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Robert Sobukwe's widow Zondeni Sobukwe has died.

The 91-year-old, who was the wife of the late struggle veteran and founder of the PAC, passed away in the Western Cape in the early hours of this morning following a long illness.

The Robert Sobukwe Trust's Cunningham Ncukana says: “For now, it is to inform the nation that the wife one of the greatest leaders of our struggle Robert Mangaliso Sobokwe has passed away and that the family will deal with the matter and will inform the public.”

