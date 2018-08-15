Report: Transnet CEO, 2 officials served with notices of intention to suspend

According to a report, the notices were served by the board earlier on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama and two other senior officials have been served with notices of intention to suspend them from the state-owned transport and logistics company.

According to the Business Day, the notices were served by the board earlier on Wednesday.

Gama has been at Transnet for 24 years in various managerial positions.

Now he’s reportedly been served with a notice to suspend him, along with chief procurement officer Thamsanqa Jiyane and supply chain manager Lindiwe Mdletshe.

It’s being reported that Transnet’s board took the decision to serve the notices based on legal advice.

Gama, Jiyane and Mdletshe have been implicated in investigative reports on allegations of violating the Public Finance Management Act, breaches of other laws, regulations and corporate governance and unlawful conduct relating to Transnet’s questionable procurement of more than 1,000 locomotives at a cost of more than R38 billion.

This tender is the subject of a state capture investigation by the Hawks.

Transnet spokesperson Nompumelelo Kunene has told Eyewitness News she cannot comment until she has heard from the board.