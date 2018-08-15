Real skipper Ramos hits back at Klopp over final failures
Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos criticised Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp’s poor record in finals in the latest instalment of their long-running war of words on Tuesday.
The German recently blasted Ramos for injuring Mohamed Salah and colliding with goalkeeper Loris Karius during Liverpool’s 3-1 Champions League final defeat by Real in May.
Salah suffered shoulder ligament damage and left the pitch in tears with huge questions hanging over his participation at the World Cup in Russia.
It later emerged that Karius had suffered a concussion, and following the incident, he made a couple of blunders to concede two goals.
“It’s not the first final (Klopp) has lost, he should stick to his own business,” Ramos told reporters ahead of the UEFA Super Cup showdown with Europa League winners Atletico Madrid.
“Some of us have been operating at a very high level for many years, I’m not sure he can say the same.”
Klopp, who described Ramos as “ruthless and brutal” has failed to win six of seven finals during his coaching career.
Ramos, meanwhile, has won four Champions Leagues, La Liga four times, the 2010 World Cup and two European Championship titles with Spain.
