Ramaphosa: Zondeni Sobukwe was a heroine of the resistance

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reacted to the death of Zondeni Sobukwe, saying that her passing during Women’s Month is a sad loss, not only to her family but the nation at large.

Sobukwe, who was affectionately known as the “Mother of Azania”, was married to the late founder of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), Robert Sobukwe.

Mama Sobukwe passed away in the Western Cape on Wednesday morning at the age of 91, following a long illness.

Ramaphosa says that Sobukwe was a heroine of the resistance and a fighter for freedom.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says: “Her sterling contribution was also recognised when she was bestowed with the National Order of Luthuli. The president has said that Mama Sobukwe’s passing is a loss to her family, a loss to her community, a loss to the PAC and indeed the country at large.”

At the same time, Pan Africanist Congress of Azania’s Narius Moloto conveyed the party’s condolences to the Sobukwe family, urging South Africans to celebrate the liberation stalwart’s life.

It is with a profound sense of loss and deep sadness that we inform the public that Mrs. Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe, the 91 years old widow of Robert Sobukwe, has transcended into the realm of Ancestors in the early hours of this morning,15 August. May her soul Rise In Power (RIP) pic.twitter.com/9eX7DPhtMO — Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Trust (@Sobukwe_Trust) August 15, 2018

We extend our deepest sympathies on the passing on of Mama Zondeni Sobukwe, affectionately known as "The mother of Azania". Thank you for your contribution to our history and our country. Lala ngoxolo Qhawekazi #RipMamaSobukwe pic.twitter.com/IwntXzgalc — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 15, 2018

Zondeni Sobukwe was born on July 27, 1927, in Hlobane, KwaZulu-Natal. She was a trainee nurse at Victoria Hospital in Lovedale, Eastern Cape. #MamaSobukweTurns91 pic.twitter.com/2OZjEVZMtD — Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Trust (@Sobukwe_Trust) July 27, 2018

ANC STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF MAMA ZONDENI VERONICA SOBUKWE #RIPMamaSobukwe pic.twitter.com/rbVOMICbXV — African National Congress (@MYANC) August 15, 2018

