Ramaphosa: Zondeni Sobukwe was a heroine of the resistance
Mama Sobukwe passed away in the Western Cape on Wednesday morning at the age of 91, following a long illness.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reacted to the death of Zondeni Sobukwe, saying that her passing during Women’s Month is a sad loss, not only to her family but the nation at large.
Sobukwe, who was affectionately known as the “Mother of Azania”, was married to the late founder of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), Robert Sobukwe.
Mama Sobukwe passed away in the Western Cape on Wednesday morning at the age of 91, following a long illness.
Ramaphosa says that Sobukwe was a heroine of the resistance and a fighter for freedom.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says: “Her sterling contribution was also recognised when she was bestowed with the National Order of Luthuli. The president has said that Mama Sobukwe’s passing is a loss to her family, a loss to her community, a loss to the PAC and indeed the country at large.”
At the same time, Pan Africanist Congress of Azania’s Narius Moloto conveyed the party’s condolences to the Sobukwe family, urging South Africans to celebrate the liberation stalwart’s life.
It is with a profound sense of loss and deep sadness that we inform the public that Mrs. Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe, the 91 years old widow of Robert Sobukwe, has transcended into the realm of Ancestors in the early hours of this morning,15 August. May her soul Rise In Power (RIP) pic.twitter.com/9eX7DPhtMO— Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Trust (@Sobukwe_Trust) August 15, 2018
We extend our deepest sympathies on the passing on of Mama Zondeni Sobukwe, affectionately known as "The mother of Azania". Thank you for your contribution to our history and our country. Lala ngoxolo Qhawekazi #RipMamaSobukwe pic.twitter.com/IwntXzgalc— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 15, 2018
Zondeni Sobukwe was born on July 27, 1927, in Hlobane, KwaZulu-Natal. She was a trainee nurse at Victoria Hospital in Lovedale, Eastern Cape. #MamaSobukweTurns91 pic.twitter.com/2OZjEVZMtD— Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Trust (@Sobukwe_Trust) July 27, 2018
ANC STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF MAMA ZONDENI VERONICA SOBUKWE #RIPMamaSobukwe pic.twitter.com/rbVOMICbXV— African National Congress (@MYANC) August 15, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.