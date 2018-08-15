Popular Topics
Ramaphosa: Zondeni Sobukwe was a heroine of the resistance

Mama Sobukwe passed away in the Western Cape on Wednesday morning at the age of 91, following a long illness.

Mama Zondeni Sobukwe is seen with her late husband Robert in this undated file picture. Picture: @Sobukwe_Trust/Twitter
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reacted to the death of Zondeni Sobukwe, saying that her passing during Women’s Month is a sad loss, not only to her family but the nation at large.

Sobukwe, who was affectionately known as the “Mother of Azania”, was married to the late founder of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), Robert Sobukwe.

Mama Sobukwe passed away in the Western Cape on Wednesday morning at the age of 91, following a long illness.

Ramaphosa says that Sobukwe was a heroine of the resistance and a fighter for freedom.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says: “Her sterling contribution was also recognised when she was bestowed with the National Order of Luthuli. The president has said that Mama Sobukwe’s passing is a loss to her family, a loss to her community, a loss to the PAC and indeed the country at large.”

At the same time, Pan Africanist Congress of Azania’s Narius Moloto conveyed the party’s condolences to the Sobukwe family, urging South Africans to celebrate the liberation stalwart’s life.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

