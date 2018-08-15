Qalandars owner: Our rights must be respected

CEO and owner of the Qalandars, Sameen Rana, says the franchise and investors are still committed to making their investment work and have received no compensation for last year’s failed competition.

CAPE TOWN - Kausar Rana Resources (KRR), who are the owners of the Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) T20GL franchise the Durban Qalandars, released a statement in which they confirmed they will not accept anything less than a competing team in the proposed new T20 League.

CEO and owner of the Qalandars, Sameen Rana, says the franchise and investors are still committed to making their investment work and have received no compensation for last year’s failed competition.

“We wish to reiterate and clarify our position that KRR has not requested, at any stage, for our deposit to be refunded. Since no request was made by us for the refund, none was received. As a primary stakeholder and owner of a franchise that has made a huge investment in the South African League, we remain totally committed towards

participating in CSA’s T20 event.”

Sushil Kumar, the owner of the Bloemfontein City Blazers and Ajay Sethi, who is the owner of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stars have openly questioned CSA’s handling of the T20 League. The owners feel they are being frozen out as CSA announced a new tournament in collaboration with local broadcaster SuperSport.

However, Qalandars owner Rana, much like other franchise investors, has warned CSA that they could face legal repercussions if they fail to deliver on their promises.

“In view of this commitment, our deposit is still with CSA and we expect them to respect and acknowledge all our rights, but should CSA renege on the agreements in place, then we will be left with no option but to legally protect our rights. We have already issued notice to CSA in this regard.”

CSA attempted to ease the tensions with franchise owners when CEO Thabang Moroe had high-level meetings in Mumbai and Dubai, but these consultations did nothing to ease the fears of the investors as Kumar labelled the meeting an “absolute disappointment”.

While Rana confirmed he has met with CSA and made it clear that the franchise Kausar Rana Resources (KRR) invested in must materialise and compete in the new T20 competition.

“Qalandars met with the CSA delegation in Dubai and we, once again, impressed upon them our position in the most clearest of terms. We are unequivocal that in any future event, our rights must be respected and that Qalandars must be a participating team in the T20 league.”