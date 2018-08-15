PowerBall Results: Tuesday 14 August 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 14 August are as follows:

Powerball results: 13, 29, 32, 38, 45 PB: 5

PowerballPlus results: 6, 23, 38, 43, 47 PB: 17

