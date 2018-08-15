Police probe fatal shooting of Elsies River man

According to reports, Gino Ford was pulling into his driveway when occupants inside a white car pulled up behind him and fired several shots.

CAPE TOWN - Police have launched an investigation after an Elsies River man was shot dead in front of his house on Tuesday night.

Forty-one-year-old Gino Ford was gunned down in Connaught Estate.

According to reports, Ford was pulling into his driveway when occupants inside a white car pulled up behind him and fired several shots.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk says: “The victim died due to injuries sustained, and the assailants fled the scene in their VW Polo. No arrest has been made as yet. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Ravensmead police or call 10111.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)