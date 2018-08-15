4 nabbed for illegal possession of explosives

Three of the men were arrested in Nelspruit on Tuesday after being caught with rocket-propelled grenades while another suspect was busted with detonators in Potchefstroom.

JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects have been handcuffed in Mpumalanga and the North West for the illegal possession of explosives.

Three of the men were arrested in Nelspruit on Tuesday after being caught with rocket-propelled grenades while another suspect was busted with detonators in Potchefstroom.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation made the breakthroughs with the help of Crime Intelligence.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)