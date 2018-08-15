PAC saddened by passing of Zondeni Sobukwe

Sobukwe affectionately known as the 'Mother of Azania' was married to the late Robert Sobukwe.

JOHANNESBURG – The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) has reacted with sadness to the passing of the widow of its founder Zondeni Sobukwe who has died at the age of 91.

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania’s Narius Moloto conveyed the party’s condolences to the Sobukwe family, urging South Africans to celebrate the liberation stalwart’s life.

“She was a pillar in Robert Sobukwe’s life. She has lived a full life and she’s contributed fully to the cause of the struggle, really supporting her husband.”

Sobukwe, affectionately known as the 'Mother of Azania,' was married to the late struggle veteran and founder of the PAC, Robert Sobukwe.

She passed away in the Western Cape in the early hours of this morning following a long illness.

Zondeni Sobukwe was born in KwaZulu-Natal and, after finishing high school, pursued a nursing qualification in the Eastern Cape where she met her husband, who was a student at the Fort Hare University at the time.

Speaking about Sobukwe on the occasion of her birthday last month, the PAC said she not only devoted herself to studying but also the fight for justice for her own people.

Earlier this year, Sobukwe was among the recipients of National Orders, the highest awards that South Africa bestows through the President of the Republic, on citizens and members of the international community who have contributed meaningfully towards making the country a free, democratic and successful nation.

The African National Congress has reacted with sadness to the news.

#RIPMamaSobukwe #Izwelethu - please tell Baba Mangaliso Robert Sobukwe that we shall be expropriating land without compensation for equal redistribution in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/MopiaA9mpg — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) August 15, 2018

It is with deep sadness that we wake up to the news of the passing of revolutionary human rights activist and anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Mam Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe.

Lala ngoxolo Qhawekazi#RIPMamaSobukwe pic.twitter.com/VpQSFDdc4b — Ayanda Dlodlo (@MinAyandaDlodlo) August 15, 2018

A fallen spear releases sorrow and regret into the air, leaves questions like quivering arrows in a pregnant bow. The greatest injustice is to leave it lying there, without an heiress to pick it up and point the way to the promised land. Her spirit lives in us #RIPMamaSobukwe — Iman Rappetti (@imanrappetti) August 15, 2018