Over 50 suspects arrested this year for cash heists

Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed the arrest of five South African Police Service (SAPS) members at Parliament on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The arrest of five police members on Tuesday has brought to 52 the number of those in custody in connection with cash-in-transit heists.

Cele says they were nabbed in the past 24 hours.

The minister has frankly admitted to MPs that the recent spate of cash-in-transit heists had police on the run.

“[In] May, June, we were really, really bad - these guys were messing us up.”

Now he says more than 50 people are in custody, though it’s unclear whether this includes the five SAPS members he says were arrested on Tuesday.

“There are almost 52 of them that are in our hands now from number one, two, three, four in the top twenty.”

Cele then further shocked police committee members by revealing that these include a kingpin believed to be linked to 23 cash-heists who was out on bail.

“How he got the bail when he was arrested for the cash-heist and not just the cash-heist, there was a shootout when he was arrested and he got bail in 2016.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)