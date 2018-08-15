Northern Cape man handed triple life sentence for rape
Moses Monnapula, aged 45, was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape.
CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape High Court has handed a triple life sentence to a child rapist.
Moses Monnapula, aged 45, was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape.
In 2015, Monnapula held two children, aged six and eight, captive in his shack in Galeshewe, in Kimberley.
He held them for over 24 hours and raped them. Community members rescued the girls the following day, after receiving a tip-off on their whereabouts.
During sentencing proceedings, Judge Vernon Smith said Monnapula showed no remorse for his crimes.
The police’s Olebogeng Tawana says: “As the police, we’ll leave no stone unturned regarding the suspects who traumatise and persecute women and children. We’re putting measures in place to ensure women and children are safe and protected.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
No indication Mark Minnie would take own life, says publisher
-
MPs hear of Gupta wedding invite competition, donations to NW schools
-
DA: Silas Ramaite not the right choice to be acting NPA head
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 14 August 2018
-
Mark Minnie was incredibly courageous, brave - Marianne Thamm
-
Robert Sobukwe's wife, Zondeni, dies at 91
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.