Northern Cape man handed triple life sentence for rape

Moses Monnapula, aged 45, was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape.

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape High Court has handed a triple life sentence to a child rapist.

In 2015, Monnapula held two children, aged six and eight, captive in his shack in Galeshewe, in Kimberley.

He held them for over 24 hours and raped them. Community members rescued the girls the following day, after receiving a tip-off on their whereabouts.

During sentencing proceedings, Judge Vernon Smith said Monnapula showed no remorse for his crimes.

The police’s Olebogeng Tawana says: “As the police, we’ll leave no stone unturned regarding the suspects who traumatise and persecute women and children. We’re putting measures in place to ensure women and children are safe and protected.”

