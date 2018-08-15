No indication Mark Minnie would take own life, says publisher

The book, which was published last week, reveals information about a paedophilia ring involving three National Party ministers during apartheid.

JOHANNESBURG – Tafelberg Publishers has expressed shock over the death of Mark Minnie, the co-author of the controversial book The Lost Boys of Bird Island.

Minnie was found with a bullet wound to his head in Port Elizabeth on Monday, next to a firearm which didn't belong to him and what police say was a suicide note.

The publishers say it was in contact with Minnie on Sunday night but hadn't heard from him since.

This despite sending emails and phoning him only to find his cellphone had been switched off.

Tafelberg says that during the last communications with Minnie, he sounded enthusiastic about the book's publication and to expose the 30-year-old secrets.

Minnie had told his publishers that he had successfully followed up leads in Port Elizabeth in the past week which would allow him to reveal further evidence.

Tafelberg says nothing indicated that Minnie would take his own life, calling his death sudden and unexpected.

