MPs saddened by passing of ‘courageous’ Mama Sobukwe

Members of Parliament say the late Zondeni Sobukwe will always be remembered for the values she stood for.

Mama Zondeni Sobukwe is seen with her late husband Robert in this undated file picture. Picture: @Sobukwe_Trust/Twitter
Mama Zondeni Sobukwe is seen with her late husband Robert in this undated file picture. Picture: @Sobukwe_Trust/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has joined the chorus of tributes pouring in for the late Zondeni Sobukwe, calling her courageous and resolute in her fight for liberation despite the painful challenges she faced at the time.

Mama Sobukwe, affectionately known as the “Mother of Azania”, was married to the late founder of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) Robert Sobukwe.

She passed away in the Western Cape earlier on Wednesday following a short illness.

Members of Parliament have expressed sadness over her passing, saying she will always be remembered for the values she stood for.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says: ”She remained unwithering in her resolve, and her commitment towards the liberation of South Africa because she was tenacious and a steadfast supporter for the liberation of the activists who were incarceration.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

