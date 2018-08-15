MPs saddened by passing of ‘courageous’ Mama Sobukwe
Members of Parliament say the late Zondeni Sobukwe will always be remembered for the values she stood for.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has joined the chorus of tributes pouring in for the late Zondeni Sobukwe, calling her courageous and resolute in her fight for liberation despite the painful challenges she faced at the time.
Mama Sobukwe, affectionately known as the “Mother of Azania”, was married to the late founder of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) Robert Sobukwe.
She passed away in the Western Cape earlier on Wednesday following a short illness.
Members of Parliament have expressed sadness over her passing, saying she will always be remembered for the values she stood for.
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says: ”She remained unwithering in her resolve, and her commitment towards the liberation of South Africa because she was tenacious and a steadfast supporter for the liberation of the activists who were incarceration.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
5 cops arrested in connection with cash heists - Cele
-
Cele: Police had nothing to do with Duduzane Zuma’s leg-shackles
-
MPs hear of Gupta wedding invite competition, donations to NW schools
-
DA: Silas Ramaite not the right choice to be acting NPA head
-
'I've got nothing to hide'
-
Tshwane City Manager Mosola defends awarding of tender to GladAfrica
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.