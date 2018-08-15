MPs hear of Gupta wedding invite competition, donations to NW schools

An application for the early naturalisation of Ajay Gupta and his family listed investments of R25 billion and donations to 76 North West schools.

CAPE TOWN - Some North West province schools have told Members of Parliament that donations from the Guptas were linked to a competition to design invitations for the lavish wedding the family held at Sun City in 2013.

A draft report presented to the Home Affairs oversight committee on Tuesday raises questions about the claims and the process.

The committee has been tasked with investigating state capture linked to how Gupta family members got South African residency and citizenship.

Only 11 of the 76 schools responded to Parliament’s queries and of these, five denied ever receiving any donations from the Guptas. Soccer cones, hula hoops and R1,000 “consolation prizes” are among the benefits six schools reported.

Parliamentary researcher Adam Salmon explained: “And they also indicated how they came to get these donations and most of them indicated that they got the donations in response to a competition that the Guptas ran for the schools to come up with a wedding invitation for the family, for that big wedding that happened.”

The report notes confusion about other donations of school shoes and computers, as to whether these came from the Guptas or client companies. It also says some schools reported that they’d been visited by Home Affairs officials seeking the same information.

While Ajay Gupta and his family were granted early naturalisation in what seems to be record time, it was not taken up as he did not renounce his Indian citizenship.

