Mozambique police name suspected ringleaders behind Islamist threat

They’ve asked the public for help in tracking down the men, whose activities mirror those of Boko Haram in West Africa.

A Nanduadua resident walks past the rubble and debris of a Mosque allegedly destroyed by Mozambican government security forces, following a two-day attack from suspected Islamists in October last year. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

PRETORIA - Mozambique police have named the suspected ringleaders of an Islamist insurgency that’s killed 200 people in the north of the country this past year.

They’ve asked the public for help in tracking down the men, whose activities mirror those of Boko Haram in West Africa.

By naming the suspects, Mozambique police indicate they’ve got hard information on the Islamists whose attacks started in October last year.

The killings have frequently involved beheading the victims. More than 400 homes have been torched in the Cabo Delgado province bordering Tanzania.

Police have given no indication of the reason for the attacks. The announcement comes as police begin a number of offensives designed to weaken the insurgents.

