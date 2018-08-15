More arrests imminent in Bellville human trafficking probe

The arrest came after a trafficking victim earlier this year managed to escape a house where she was being held captive.

CAPE TOWN - More arrests of are imminent in a human trafficking investigation in Bellville.

The Hawks made a breakthrough in the case and arrested a suspect last weekend.

The arrest came after a trafficking victim earlier this year managed to escape a house where she was being held captive. She had been forced into sex work.

The Hawks’ Philani Nkwalase says that authorities are investigating a possible syndicate.

“The victim alleges that she accompanied a friend who visited the suspect in Bellville back in February 2018. After being introduced to the suspect, the friend left and never returned.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)