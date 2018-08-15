Minister Shabangu committed to cleaning up social grants debacle

The minister says she won’t be drawn into a blame game over the grants debacle that started under Bathabile Dlamini's leadership.

CAPE TOWN - Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu is vowing to turn around the social grant system and clean up the mess left by her predecessor.

There's just over a month to go before Social Security Agency is expected to take full control of the payment system. Parliament’s Social Development Committee is expected to get a progress update today.

On Tuesday, Shabangu told the National Council of Provinces she's determined to hold Sassa officials who are frustrating the process and even colluding with cash payment provider, CPS, accountable.

“The shenanigans of CPS and all the wrong things they’re doing are continuing. I just want to share with the House that this is not an easy road or path.”

Shabangu emphasised she’s on a mission to clean up the agency.

“I’m committed to making sure I fix it. Mark my words today, you must never forget it. On 14 August, I promised you.”

