Maties medicine facility to become smoke-free campus in SA
From the start of 2019, no smoking or the use of any tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and hookah pipes, will be allowed anywhere on the premises of the Bellville-based facility.
CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University’s Medicine and Health Sciences Faculty is set to become the first, entirely smoke and tobacco-free campus in South Africa.
Nicotine-replacement therapy and other interventions to help smokers quit or manage their cravings will be made available.
Experts say smoking is considered a risk factor for six of the eight leading causes of death which includes cancer, heart disease and respiratory infections.
Earlier in 2018, Parliament rolled out a draft bill, the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill, that will introduce tougher tobacco restrictions and also regulate the use of electronic cigarettes.
The bill has been published for public comment.
LISTEN: Stellenbosch University's Tygerberg campus declared smoke and tobacco-free zone
The Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill is intended to replace the Tobacco Products Control Act of 1993.
Faculty Vice Dean Prof Nico Gey van Pittius says the decision was taken to create a healthy and safe environment for everyone on campus.
“The tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest health threats in the world. We know that smoking remains the leading, avoidable, cause of death worldwide and that tobacco kills up to half of its users, which is about six million people per year. Of course, it costs the world a tremendous amount in health care expenses, lost production, etcetera.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
