Masutha: My role in Nxasana exit purely administrative

Former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana has questioned why Justice Minister Michael Masutha is not being challenged for his role in the deal.

JOHANNESBURG – Justice Minister Michael Masutha says he's never at any stage discussed details relating to the exit of former prosecution boss Mxolisi Nxasana except for his responsibilities as stipulated by law.

Earlier this week, the Constitutional Court confirmed Nxasana's R17 million golden handshake was invalid and the result of an abuse of power by former President Jacob Zuma.

Nxasana has questioned why Masutha is not being challenged for his role in the deal.

The Justice Minister says his role was purely an administrative one.

“I have my own responsibilities under the law which I clearly articulated even in terms of the Constitution itself. But, there are other responsibilities that need justice and which are clearly set aside for the head of state.”

Meanwhile, former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams is believed to be disappointed in the manner he was removed from his post and will soon take a few weeks leave to decide on his next move.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Dr Silas Ramaite to act as prosecutions boss following the Constitutional Court ruling on Monday which confirmed Abrahams appointment was invalid.

The president has been given 90 days to make a permanent appointment.

The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku says a solemn mood swept over the institution following the constitutional court ruling.

He says it has affected Shaun Abrahams.

“He was really disappointed. I think has looked at how he was unfairly treated but he decided to continue in terms of handing over the work and not focusing on the negative side of things.”

He says Abrahams has cleared out his office and will stay on until the end of the week to hand over the reigns to Ramaite.

