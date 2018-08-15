Masutha: Fraud claims against State Attorney office has exposed structural flaws

The investigation follows allegations of corruption and collusion with private law firms to defraud the state of billions of rand.

JOHANNESBURG – Justice Minister Michael Masutha says fraud allegations levelled against the State Attorney’s office have exposed structural flaws in the way the organisation is operated.

On Tuesday, the ministers of Justice, Health as well as the Police, together with the Special Investigative Unit, confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation to probe the State Attorney’s office.

Masutha has promised a wide-raging ranging investigation into the State Attorney's office.

“The manner in which the organisation is structured and as issues of austerity and problems of staffing continue to plague general government systems.”

