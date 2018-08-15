Mark Minnie’s death thrusts child rape crimes into spotlight
The author was found with a bullet wound to his head in Port Elizabeth on Monday, next to a firearm which didn’t belong to him and a note.
JOHANNESBURG - The death of author Mark Minnie has thrust the crime of child rape into the spotlight, with researchers warning violence against minors remains universal and systematic.
Minnie was found with a bullet wound to his head in Port Elizabeth on Monday, next to a firearm which didn’t belong to him and a note.
His death comes days after the controversial book he co-authored The Lost Boys of Bird Island was published.
The book contains explosive revelations of child rape by powerful men during apartheid.
Speaking on Talk Radio 702 earlier on Wednesday, Professor Christi van der Westhuizen said the victims of these crimes suffered brutal violence.
“It’s a stigmatised term and it becomes those people over there who are paedophiles. We should call it what it is… these are child rapists.”
LISTEN: Minnie could have written suicide note under duress - Jacques Pauw
Meanwhile, Tafelberg Publishers has expressed shock over the death of the author.
The publishers say it was in contact with Minnie on Sunday night but hadn’t heard from him since.
Tafelberg says that during the last communications with Minnie, he sounded enthusiastic about the book’s publication and to expose the 30-year-old secrets.
The publisher adds nothing indicated that the author would take his own life, calling his death sudden and unexpected.
Additional reporting by Tendai Malaudzi.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: SOCs can't continue to borrow their way out of debt
-
Hawks head comes under fire in Parliament over state capture probe
-
AfriForum prepares to take legal action over alleged farm expropriation list
-
'I've got nothing to hide'
-
MPs hear of Gupta wedding invite competition, donations to NW schools
-
#Marikana: Who should be charged for the massacre?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.