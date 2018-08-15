#Marikana: Who should be charged for the massacre?
The ISS released a report detailing what happened at scene two known as the “killing koppie” on the day of the shootings in 2012.
JOHANNESBURG - Six years after the Marikana massacre, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) has released new details about the day 34 mineworkers were gunned down.
It has released a report detailing what happened at scene two known as the “killing koppie” on the day of the shootings in 2012.
Judge Ian Farlam, chairperson of the commission of inquiry into Marikana, has led Wednesday afternoon's briefing ahead of the anniversary of the massacre on Thursday.
The report also notes that officers who thought they were being shot at by miners may have been reacting to bullets which were coming from their colleagues on the other side.
Farlam says it is difficult to give a definitive answer on who should be charged.
“Because you don’t actually shoot someone desiring to kill them. But when you shoot in the bush, you foresee a human being may be there… and that human being may die [but] you are reckless whether that will happen.”
‘SHOTS FIRED AT SCENE TWO NOT IN SELF-DEFENCE’
Farlam says new investigations by the ISS are a valuable contribution.
The retired judge says he hopes the report can be taken to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and to the provincial director of public prosecutions.
He says the findings of the ISS report indicate that the shots fired by police officers at scene two were not in self-defence.
“And we recommended that a panel of police experts be set up. Private experts investigate the whole question: what must be done to make sure that our South African police service acts in accordance with the best world practice, has the appropriate equipment, and that events such as the Marikana massacre will never happen again.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: SOCs can't continue to borrow their way out of debt
-
Hawks head comes under fire in Parliament over state capture probe
-
AfriForum prepares to take legal action over alleged farm expropriation list
-
'I've got nothing to hide'
-
MPs hear of Gupta wedding invite competition, donations to NW schools
-
Mark Minnie’s death thrusts child rape crimes into spotlight
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.