Man kills girlfriend, assaults wife before turning gun on himself
JOHANNESBURG - Just two weeks into Women's Month, it's emerged a Limpopo man has killed his girlfriend and assaulted his wife before allegedly turning the gun on himself.
The man's body was discovered in a pool of blood in Sekgosese with a firearm close by.
It’s understood he went to his house with his girlfriend while his wife was there which then led to an argument.
Police say he tied both of them up with ropes and assaulted his wife and then shot and killed his girlfriend.
The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says the wife sustained serious injuries.
“Police in this province have condemned acts of violent crimes perpetrated against women with the strongest terms. The motive behind this incident is still not clear at this stage but domestic dispute may not be ruled out.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
